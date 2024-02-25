The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has made headlines once again, this time for filing for divorce from her second husband, Nigerian businessman Simon Goubadia. The news comes as a surprise to many, as the couple had been married for less than two years.

According to reports, Williams has enlisted the services of Randall Kessler, a prominent attorney who previously represented her during her divorce from retired NFL star Kordell Stewart in 2013. Kessler is renowned in legal circles and has worked with several high-profile clients, including reality TV personalities like NeNe Leakes and Jeannie Mai, as well as celebrities like Christina Milian and Mike Epps.

Kessler’s involvement in Williams’ divorce proceedings adds another layer of intrigue to the situation, particularly given his track record of handling complex legal matters. His expertise and experience in high-profile cases have made him a sought-after attorney in Atlanta and beyond.

Williams’ decision to retain Kessler’s services suggests that she is taking her divorce seriously and is committed to ensuring that her interests are protected throughout the process. The reality star has yet to publicly comment on the divorce filing or provide any further details regarding the reasons behind the split.

Interestingly, just last week, Williams referred to Goubadia as her “ride or die” in a post on Instagram, leading many fans to speculate about the state of their relationship. The sudden announcement of their divorce has left many stunned and curious about the circumstances surrounding their decision to part ways.

Williams and Goubadia tied the knot in November 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Nigeria, followed by a second wedding in Atlanta. Their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage captured the attention of fans and media alike, but it appears that their union has now come to an unexpected end.

As the divorce proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on Williams and Goubadia as they navigate this challenging chapter in their lives. With the support of her high-powered attorney, Williams will undoubtedly approach the process with determination and resilience, ensuring that her interests are protected every step of the way.