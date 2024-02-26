Busta Rhymes was part of a fight this past weekend. While out celebrating French Montana’s new mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5, Busta got into it with rising rapper Nizzle Man.

The event was at Harbor nightclub in New York City, and a video emerged showing 23-year-old Nizzle Man being drug down a set of stairs. Busta then gets in the rapper’s face before more shoving occurs.

According to TMZ, neither party had issues with each other before the incident. You can see the video of the scuffle below.

