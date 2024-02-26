Gunna is stepping into his next era in music. With a new single, “Bittersweet,” out, Gunna spoke to GQ, detailing his next album will be “more mature.”

“It’s not expected, and it’s needed,” Gunna said. “It’s like something that the world don’t know they need yet.”

Gunna is again hitting the road, this time with special guest Flo Milli in tow, for The Bittersweet Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-date tour kicks off on Saturday, May 4, at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and includes stops in major cities across the U.S., such as Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami, and Atlanta, where it will conclude at State Farm Arena. Additionally, Gunna will grace the stage at the 2024 Roots Picnic Festival in Philadelphia.

The tour coincides with Gunna’s latest single, “Bittersweet,” marking his first release since his chart-topping fourth studio album, a Gift & a Curse. Debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200, the album achieved critical acclaim and solidified Gunna’s status as a hip-hop heavyweight.

Tickets for The Bittersweet Tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, February 21, followed by additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale begins Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time via livenation.com. Citi card members will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.

Furthermore, VIP packages offering premium tickets, meet-and-greet experiences with Gunna and Flo Milli, access to VIP lounges, exclusive merchandise items, and more will be available for fans looking to elevate their concert experience. For details, visit vipnation.com.