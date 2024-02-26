Born on this date in 1971 in Dallas, Texas as Erica Abi Wright, soul singing icon Erykah Badu has morphed into one of the most dynamic and impactful entertainers of the past two decades. Ms. Badu’s debut album Baduizm became a euphemism for a woman’s ability to control her man with her sexuality besides the fact that the project went triple platinum.

Badu has birthed children for rap giants D.O.C., Jay Electronica and Andre 3000, respectively and maintained a long-standing relationship with rapper/actor Common in her personal life along with dropping five full-length solo albums that are always guaranteed groundbreaking in any genre of music.

Salute to the Queen on her degree day today and much more hereafter!

