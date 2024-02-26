SOURCE SPORTS: Jimmy Butler and More Suspended After HEAT-Pelicans Scuffle

Jimmy Butler is one of five players suspended after a brawl that involved his Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Butler is suspended one game after he was shocked by Pelicans’ forward Naji Marshall, also suspended one game for “instigating and engaging in” the scuffle.

Additional players suspended are Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado for leaving the bench during the incident. They both receive three game suspensions.

Miami forward Nikola Jovic received a game for leaving the bench.

According to ESPN, the incident started after a foul between Kevin Love and Zion Williamson.

Miami HEAT coach Erik Spoelstra was vocal about the suspension, stating, “It felt like Jimmy shouldn’t have gotten a game on that.”

Ultimately, Coach Spo said, “It is what it is.”

You can see the video of the event below.