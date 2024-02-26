Princess Love and Ray J may finally be done….or are they? Monday marks the couple’s fourth divorce attempt as records show that Love filed for divorce Monday in L.A. County.

Love also shared a lengthy statement with her Instagram followers:

Dear friends and family,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce.



After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.



We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.



We ask for your understanding, support, and respect for our privacy during this challenging time. We are grateful for the love and friendship we have received from each of you throughout our marriage, and we hope to continue nurturing those relationships in the future.

Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

While most divorce filings are final, that has historically not been the case for this couple. Records show that Ray J filed for divorce in the spring of 2020 only to withdraw, Love filed in the fall of 2020 only to withdraw, and Ray J filed in 2021, once again only to withdraw.

The couple was married in 2016 and have two children: a daughter, Melody Love, and a son, Epik Ray.