ROCWORTHY is one of the hottest new rising African artists during 2024. During these past few years, he’s been releasing a lot of visual and audio content to grow his fanbase before the initial launch of his career.

Some of ROCWORTHY’s fan favorites would include “Fashionably Late,” “Dead Zone,” and “Angels.” As of now he’s currently promoting his latest single, “Free Love.” Free Love is already making an impact as this is his fastest-growing song, and his core fans have shown appreciation to the record by showing up and packing out his release party, which was held in Los Angeles the night of the release. ROCWORTHY shows signs of being a promising artist, and the numbers have proven why music critics should take the artist seriously. And could have a great year career-wise in 2024.

Follow ROCWORTHY on all social media platforms @boujeeroc to stay in tune with all future releases by this rising African music artist.

Advertisement