Cam Newton is in videos circulating of a scuffle circulating online. According to ESPN, Newton was at a 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta.


Netwon was standing at the top of the stairs in the video when three people began to push the 2015 NFL MVP, and he attempted to defend himself. The ordeal was quickly broken up by security at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 event at B.E.S.T. Academy.

No details about what sparked the squabble are available, but Newton’s 15-and-under team did with the event’s championship.

