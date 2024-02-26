Timbaland states Vultures 2 from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign is loaded. Hitting X, Timbaland sent out a tweet with an update: “Like I said Vulture Vol 2 OTW 🔥🔥”

Like I said Vulture Vol 2 OTW 🔥🔥 — Timbaland (@Timbaland) February 25, 2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have gone back-to-back on top of the Billboard 200.

Billboard notes the album will take the top spot behind 75,000 equivalent album units moved in the second week. Vultures 1 is now the first album from West to spend multiple weeks at the top spot since his Watch the Throne album with JAY-Z.

During the tracking week ending on Feb. 22, Vultures 1 accumulated 75,000 units. Of these, 72,000 units were attributed to SEA (streaming equivalent albums), reflecting a decrease of 44% and totaling approximately 95.25 million on-demand official streams for the album’s songs. Meanwhile, album sales contributed 2,000 units, experiencing an 89% decline, and TEA (track equivalent albums) units accounted for 1,000 units, down by 25%.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album has taken over the Billboard Hot 100. All 16 tracks from the album have made the chart.

The highest charting single was “Carnival,” debuting at No. 3. “Fuk Sumn” hit No. 23.

You can see the full run below, courtesy of Billboard:

No. 3, “Carnival”

No. 23, “Fuk Sumn”

No. 26, “Back to Me”

No. 30, “Talking,” feat. North West

No. 33, “Burn”

No. 34, “Vultures,” feat. Lil Durk & Bump J

No. 39, “Stars”

No. 52, “Do It”

No. 53, “Paid”

No. 55, “Keys to My Life”

No. 64, “Paperwork”

No. 65, “Beg Forgiveness”

No. 67, “Hoodrat”

No. 79, “Problematic”

No. 93, “Good (Don’t Die)”

No. 94, “King”

In an exclusive statement to Complex after week one, Ye simply said of the achievement: “It’s a beautiful time.”