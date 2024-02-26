It appears True Detective will keep solving murders and unraveling the madness.

HBO announced the crime drama just got renewed for a fifth season, and showrunner Issa López just signed an overall deal where she will not only work on the next season of the revived True Detective series but is positioned to create more content on both HBO and Max.

Suppose you have been watching this season of True Detective Night Country. In that case, it stars Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as two detectives during the long night within the Alaskan tundra to investigate “the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” In a statement, Lopez said Night Country has been a life-changing experience.

“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life,” she said. “HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with [HBO CEO] Casey [Bloys], [HBO Executive Vice President] Francesca [Orsi] and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

Orsi, the head of HBO drama series and films, added, “Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

Hear me out as they say, True Detective Night Country is phenomenal television. From performances to stories to visuals, especially for a series that takes place entirely at night, it is stellar. So Lopez deserves all her flowers. Excited to see what’s in store for her with HBO and Max.