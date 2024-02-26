WATCH: Rev. Al Sharpton Blasts Trump for Saying Black People Identify with Being Indicted and Will Vote for Him

Rev. Al Sharpton heard Donald Trump state Black people identify with him due to his indictments and is offended.

In case you missed it, Trump got really comfortable during his speech at a South Carolina primary rally. As he took the stage, Trump stated the lights were bright, allowing him only to see Black people.

“These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there,” Trump said. “I can only see the Black ones; I can’t see the white ones. That’s how far I’ve come. That’s a long way isn’t it? We’ve come a long way together.”

Donald Trump is WILD. pic.twitter.com/XOYJ54OEVT — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) February 24, 2024

Also, during his time, Trump revealed he believed he has turned the Black population in his favor by his indictment and being discriminated against.

“When I did the mug shot in Atlanta, that mug shot is number one,” Trump said, highlighting Black people “embraced it more than anyone else,” saying he saw it on t-shirts.

His key statement on stage was: “I’m being indicted for you, the Black population.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 (They Criminals Just Like Me) 🤣🤣 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I’m Not Even Gone Lie I’m Starting To Like The Casual Racism He Gives U 🤡 Keep Treating Them Like “Tim Scott” Trump!! They’ll Jump Even Higher!!! 👏🏾👏🏾🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vKdDi4eUaW — Plies (@plies) February 24, 2024

Speaking on MSNBC’s The Morning Joe, Sharpton said questioned everything Trump had to say.

“I’ve never seen him stand up for Blacks that were treated wrong by the criminal justice system,” Sharpton said. “But now he’s a symbol of being prosecuted?”

“I’ve never seen [Trump] stand up for Blacks that were treated wrong by the criminal justice system. But now he’s a symbol of being prosecuted?” — @TheRevAl on Trump saying his criminal indictments boosted his appeal with Black voters pic.twitter.com/rUWwY7BMBo — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 26, 2024

According to The Washington Post, the remarks happened at the Black Conservative Federation’s annual awards gala, where he stood with Black leaders, including former Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson.