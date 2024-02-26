[WATCH] SOURCE SPORTS: Travis Scott Gets Pitching Tips On Opening Day At His New Baseball Training Facility

[WATCH] SOURCE SPORTS: Travis Scott Gets Pitching Tips On Opening Day At His New Baseball Training Facility

Over the weekend, Travis Scott attended the Opening Day for his new baseball training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida and even got some tips as he showed off his pitching skills.

On Saturday, Cactus Jack was in attendance at Cacti Park in West Palm Beach to attend the Houston Astros’ opening day game versus the Washington Nationals. It has also been reported that both the Nationals and the Astros will be training at that facility.

Scott attended a ribbon cutting ceremony before the game and threw out the first pitch at the brand new 8,000-seat stadium/training facility. Check put the first pitch HERE

Advertisement

“With the official U.S. launch of Cacti coming, I am psyched to be partnering with the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals for Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches,” Scott said in a statement.