More Yeezy sneakers are on the way from Adidas. According to Complex, Adidas announced the remaining release of its Yeezy stock on Feb. 29.

Sneaker collectors can get the “Steel Grey” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 on the day above for $230 by using the Confirmed app, Adidas app, or Adidas.com.

adidas will release the remaining YEEZY inventory, which features products from 2022, in the course of the year.



The range available will include some of the most popular designs beginning with the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in STEEL GREY. pic.twitter.com/zMRVRT1aYx — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) February 26, 2024

Adidas also teased additional sneakers, showing an image with silhouettes of the Yeezy Foam Runner, the Yeezy 500, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, and the Yeezy Slides.

Meanwhile, Kanye West delivered a message to fans to not buy them. “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys [.] I never made these color ways [.] I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me.”

You can see his full statement below.

KANYE WEST Responds After ADIDAS Continue To Sell Off The Rest Of Their YEEZY Sneakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ut1NmmmUii — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) February 26, 2024

In Sept. 2023, Ye received words of support from Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden. In an interview, Gulden stated he doesn’t believe Kanye West is a bad person.

“And then as creative people he did some statements which wasn’t that good,” Gulden said. “And that caused Adi to break the contract and withdraw the product. Very unfortunate because I don’t think he meant what he said and I don’t think he’s a bad person it just came across that way.

“That meant we lost that business. One of the most successful collabs in history — very said. But again, when you work with third parties that can happen. It’s part of the game.”

New Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden about Ye :



"Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world. I don't think he's a bad person, it just came across that way." pic.twitter.com/8k1JvHkyJl — Donda Times (@dondatimes) September 19, 2023

Adidas reports a revenue of $437 million in the first release of leftover Yeezy sneakers from their nixed deal with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The first run of shoes hit online in June, selling out. The second run began to sell on Wednesday.

The sale of the sneakers was the efforts to empty their inventory responsibly. After the first launch, CEO Bjørn Gulden said, “We will continue to carefully sell off more of the existing Yeezy inventory,”

Adidas has also announced the donation of over 10 million euros to groups like the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

According to Billboard, 20% to 25% of the stock was unloaded in the first sale.