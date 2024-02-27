Paramount Pictures biopic Bob Marley: One Love, based on the prolific life of Jamaican musician Bob Marley, has eclipsed $100 million at the box office in only ten days.

The breakdown includes over $60 million in North America and nearly $40 million from foreign box office. Full stop. These days, when theatrical successes are few and far between, as the exhibition industry still works out the kinks post-pandemic, this is a big win.

It is fair to say Bob Marley: One Love has performed better than projections with a modest production budget of $70 million.

The biopic is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley and Lashana Lynch, who plays Marley’s wife, Rita Marley. Despite the strong performance, the film follows other run-of-the-mill biopic blueprints, follows Marley’s life during essential moments, and dives into his music and the storied activism that arose from it.

In a statement from Bob Marley’s son Ziggy Marley, he said: “My family and I are honored with the amazing response to ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. Like my father’s music, this movie is meant for the people and his message of peace, love, and unity is clearly connecting with audiences around the world. We thank the people for embracing this film and in so doing helping to highlight the message of one love.”