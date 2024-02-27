Diddy is once again the subject of a lawsuit. The legal documents obtained named Stevie J, Yung Miami, Cuba Gooding Jr., and has a lengthy list of defendants.

According to NBC News, Diddy is being sued by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who claims to have lived and traveled with the Bad Boy Records mogul from Sept. 2022 to Nov. 2023. Jones claimed he has hours of video and audio of Diddy and his staff participating in “serious illegal activity.” He is seeking $30 million in damages.

Jones was hired to produce songs on Diddy’s latest Grammy-nominated album, The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Advertisement

Jones states in addition to working as a producer, Diddy forced him to find sex workers and also pressured him into sex acts for his pleasure. Jones also states Diddy would hand out laced alcoholic beverages at his house parties.

For recruitment of sex workers, Diddy allegedly gave Jones a Bad Boy baseball cap, which was known to be a signal in the area that Diddy was seeking sex workers.

Jones stated he was assaulted and harassed in Florida, Los Angeles, New York, and while traveling on a yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jones says he was subjected to “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus.”

Diddy is accused of forcing Jones to work in a bathroom while he showed in a glass enclosure and attempting to “groom him into accepting a homosexual relationship.”

Jones also states Diddy would often brandish guns and bragged about being the cause of the 1999 New York City nightclub shooting, which jailed Shyne.

According to TMZ, the legal docs state Jones was forced to watch a video showing Hitmen producer Stevie J having sex with another man. He also states a cousin of Yung Miami, Diddy’s girlfriend, sexually assaulted him and tried to initiate sex in front of Diddy and his staff.

Jones also states Justin Combs recruited prostitutes and underage girls while actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was at one of Diddy’s yacht parties. Gooding Jr. allegedly was “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’s legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.” Gooding Jr. settled a separate lawsuit for rape in June 2003.

Included in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York are images of Diddy with alleged underage girls and sex workers. The suit also lists Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, Diddy’s chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, and a run of music executives, including Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, as defendants.

Jones categorizes the record labels and their representing executives as a “RICO enterprise” that “failed to adequately monitor, warn, or supervise” Diddy’s actions.

Diddy’s legal representation, Shawn Holley, released a statement.

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls,” Holley said in a statement. “We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

A rep for Justin Combs reached out to TMZ, stating, “Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”