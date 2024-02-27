Foot Locker has teamed up with Nike and Jordan Brand to introduce the latest edition of “The Clinic” through a cinematic advertisement titled ‘Heartbeat,’ featuring NBA icons Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum.

The ‘Heartbeat’ spot captures the relentless determination of athletes, synchronized with Foot Locker’s renowned “Stripers.” Each scene echoes the rhythm of a beating heart, intensifying to a crescendo, echoing Foot Locker’s global theme, “The Heart of Sneakers.” The voiceover, delivered by Foot Locker’s own Striper, offers motivational narration, emphasizing the game’s elevation on and off the court.

This groundbreaking creative marks the inaugural ad under The Clinic, a year-round collaboration between Foot Locker, Nike, and Jordan Brand. The Clinic merges basketball excellence with cultural resonance, engaging basketball fans, sneaker aficionados, and local communities.

The debut of The Clinic coincided with Foot Locker’s expansive ‘Home Court’ presence during NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis. Aligning with its ongoing basketball initiatives, including a recent partnership with the NBA, Foot Locker continues to reinforce its status as the premier destination for sneaker culture worldwide.

‘Heartbeat,’ crafted in partnership with creative agency Preacher, launched during the Suns vs. Mavericks game on Thursday, February 22nd, marking a significant milestone in Foot Locker’s commitment to basketball and sneaker enthusiasts alike.