Legal Docs Allege Argument Between Diddy and Justin Combs Led to Man Being Shot

Diddy is being sued by Rodney Jones, a producer on The Love Album, who states he was sexually assaulted and harassed by the mogul.

In the court docs, Jones detailed Justin Combs as a recruiter for underage girls and prostitutes. He also stated Diddy and his son engaged in an intense argument, which led to gunfire.

According to TMZ, a man named G was shot in the stomach. Jones states Diddy told the man to lie about the incident and say he was injured in a drive-by.

An LAPD investigation happened, resulting in the belief the victim was shot outside the studio and ran inside with his injuries.

You can read details of the entire lawsuit here. Jones is seeking $30 million in damages.