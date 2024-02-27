ScHoolboy Q is showing the Internet truly works. Hitting X, Q revealed his wish to play his new album for JAY-Z came true.


On Feb. 19, ScHoolboy wrote: “I wisH I could play tHis album for jay z🤞”

Days later, ScHoolboy revealed an X user’s tweet to Hov got the job done. “HipHop twitter actually came tHru 😩 played Hov tHe album,” he later tweeted.

You can see the moment with Q and Hov, with special guest appearances from Emory Jones and Punch below.

On Feb. 25th, ScHoolboy Q celebrated the 10th anniversary of his album Oxymoron. According to research conducted by Megaways-Casino, it stands as his most popular work to date. On Spotify, the track “Collard Greens” has amassed 595,743,669 streams, while “Man of the Year” boasts 383,195,149 streams. Monetizing these two tracks alone, estimates suggest a revenue of approximately $3,916,444.44.