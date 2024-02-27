As seen on Sportico, Renowned NBA legend and acclaimed broadcaster Mark Jackson proudly unveils the debut of his podcast, “The Mark Jackson Show,” in collaboration with his son and co-host, Mark Jr., affectionately known as ‘Bluu.’ The inaugural episode is set to premiere today on the dynamic “Come And Talk 2 Me” media network, found primarily on YouTube.

“The Mark Jackson Show” promises to delve into the most significant and exciting NBA topics, offering expert analysis on the teams competing for the coveted 2024 NBA Title. Beyond the game, the show aims to present another facet of Mark Sr., highlighting his role as a dedicated father and a man grounded in faith and truth. Audiences can anticipate riveting stories, enjoyable commentary, and a distinctive perspective that transcends the realms of basketball, showcasing the unique bond between father and son.

“Come And Talk 2 Me,” founded by hip-hop icons Cam’ron and Ma$e, is the parent company of the immensely popular sports talk show “It Is What It Is.” The network boasts a diverse range of podcasts, including “Ma$e, Fix My Situation,” where the former pastor utilizes his spiritual insights to guide guests through challenging scenarios, and “Es Lo Que Es,” focusing on Latino-friendly sports topics and hosted by actor Cuban Hunter, popular blogger Loopy, and Fidel Gocio.

Advertisement

Expressing his enthusiasm about the show’s launch, Mark Jackson remarked, “Launching this podcast with my son is an incredible thrill, especially on the Come and Talk 2 Me network. Discussing the NBA with him brings me true joy, and being part of a network that caters to our specific audience feels like the perfect fit. Brace yourselves for captivating stories, expert analysis, and a unique perspective as we explore basketball and beyond.”

Cam’ron shared his excitement, stating, “Welcoming a basketball legend like Mark to the network adds incredible depth to our roster, and we couldn’t be happier to have him and his son. Together, we’re offering fans an exciting new perspective on the NBA, and I can’t wait for listeners to tune in and experience the energy and insights Mark and Bluu bring to the table.”