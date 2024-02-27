WATCH: DJ Khaled Gets Carried to Avoid Getting His Jordan 3’s Dirty

DJ Khaled is an avid Jordan collector, even getting his own Retro 5. Recently, Khaled posted a video to his Instagram, showing he was being carried to avoid getting his Retro 3s dirty.

DJ Khaled is once again gearing up to deliver anthems. Hitting Instagram, Khaled teased two new Drake singles as a part of his project “in the works,” vowing the singles will be sung word-for-word.

“It’s time to get back to the hits,” Khaled said.

This announcement follows Khaled hanging with Drake and carrying a sign detailing their forthcoming collaboration.