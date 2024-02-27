Fresh back from Philly after a Glocawear radio station interview with OBH Capo Lik Moss THE PRESIDENT OF OBH CONNECTICUT & CEO of MR HOLDWATER MUSIC GROUP very own “Idiot Jerk” stops home to bless Hartford CT’s underground Webster theater stage to perform “A-ALIKES” with Sonn of Sam (which happens to be one of the many of most requested Songs off his latest “HOLDWATER” “NO LEAKS NO SPILLS” project) setting off the “ICONIC” Night by ending his set with the song “VICTIM” he was assisted by the “mixtape marvel” Hot 93.7’s own Dj semi who was on the 1’s and 2’s…… With so many in attendance, the crowd was eager to see what classic records the legends AZ and CORMEGA would be performing with the “mixtape master” “dj doo wop” on the set to rotate the fans favorite records, AZ hit the the “underground” Stage first and then cormega followed up to put on one the best shows Hartford CT will never forget……. After the show idiot jerk was saluted with a “Piece King” by AZ AND a firm COMEGA hand shake to close out the night.