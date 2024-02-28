In the latest Diddy lawsuit, Stevie J was mentioned. The former Love and Hip-Hop star was allegedly in a sex tape with a white man.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

After the images of said sex tape leaked to the Internet, an adult star, D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis, hit X, formerly Twitter, to say he was the one in the video. “That’s me smh,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, Knockout wrote: “They will not bring him down off my name try again.”

Advertisement

You can read more about the lawsuit here.