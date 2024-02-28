Adult Star Says Disputes Stevie J Pics in Diddy Lawsuit, Says They Are From His Flick

In the latest Diddy lawsuit, Stevie J was mentioned. The former Love and Hip-Hop star was allegedly in a sex tape with a white man.

After the images of said sex tape leaked to the Internet, an adult star, D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis, hit X, formerly Twitter, to say he was the one in the video. “That’s me smh,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet, Knockout wrote: “They will not bring him down off my name try again.”

Mr Jones provided screen grabs in his lawsuit of what he says is Stevie J allegedly penetrating a Caucasian male https://t.co/gGR0h0eBtT pic.twitter.com/zKUE1YNl9i — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 27, 2024

I know and they will not bring him down off my name try again https://t.co/osFfG5pT2e — 🤴🏾🥊 KNOCKOUT 🥊🤴🏾 (@knockoutd33) February 27, 2024

You can read more about the lawsuit here.