Here’s a movie to be excited about … Bad Boys 4 is currently in production, and someone leaked a set photo on the Twitterverse, now officially called “X.”

Even People reported the leak on their official X account, but it’s out there, and Will Smith is apparently on set and in character with This is Us star Melanie Liburd in what appears to be a wedding scene. So check this: Liburd was announced as a part of the cast to play a new character named Christine.

There’s no official word about who Christine is in the story, but it’s clear she’s some love interest if we’re to believe our eyes, but who knows? Some misdirection could be at play here, but that’s just speculation. But something has been going on since Smith’s Det. Mike Lowrey’s character and Liburd’s Christine are kissing during this scene. So maybe Smith’s character, who’s historically been a lady’s man, is possibly hopping over the broom, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Bad Boys 4 is aiming for a June 14 release, so it’s safe to say production may be winding down and likely heading into post-production.

What’s cool is Bad Boys 4 is being directed by the creative team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Also, in the report from People, the fourth installment will also star Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, and Alexander Ludwig. Let’s not forget Martin Lawrence will co-star alongside Smith, playing Det. Marcus Burnett. But Tasha Smith is replacing Theresa Randle as Marcus’ wife, Theresa. Interesting but that happens.

Wedding or not, we’re excited for Bad Boys 4, and it’s great to see Will Smith back starring in a big franchise again.