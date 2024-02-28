Cardi B is teasing a new single. Hitting Instagram, Bardi previewed a track that samples Missy Elliott’s “She’s A Bitch.”
Cardi B’s upcoming track samples Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B*tch” 👀 pic.twitter.com/XJTowvrp1c— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 27, 2024
Are we finally getting close to a Cardi B album? Offset hopes so. Hitting Instagram, Offset praised the sophomore effort from his wife and delivered a sharp message.
“Stop being scary and drop the album, sh*t goes crazy,” Offset said.
Offset via his Instagram story👀:— Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) February 20, 2024
