Cardi B is teasing a new single. Hitting Instagram, Bardi previewed a track that samples Missy Elliott’s “She’s A Bitch.”


Are we finally getting close to a Cardi B album? Offset hopes so. Hitting Instagram, Offset praised the sophomore effort from his wife and delivered a sharp message.

“Stop being scary and drop the album, sh*t goes crazy,” Offset said.

