GloRilla Reveals Lil Uzi Vert is Her Cousin and They Are Planning a Song Together

GloRilla and Lil Uzi Vert are cousins. Glo made the shocking reveal on an episode of the Past Your Bedtime podcast.

After confirming Uzi is her “real cousin,” Glo detailed the two are looking to create a song together in the future.

“We actually working on it,” GloRilla said. “We gone get it together. We never started on a song, but we gotta get it together. That’s my cousin, though.”

