Another day, another lawsuit for Kanye West. Ye and his Vultures partner, Ty Dolla $ign, are being sued by the Donna Summer estate for using the icon’s “I Feel Love” in the creation of “Good (Don’t Die).”

The suit is led by Summer’s husband, Bruce Sandano, stating the interpolation was not approved due to Ye’s “controversial history.”

Ye submitted a request for clearance, but it was denied on Feb. 3, 2024, in both written and phone communications. The song was submitted for clearance at Universal Music Enterprises as an alternative but was once again denied.

The estate is now seeking damages of $150,000 for each infringement.

Earlier this week, after Adidas announced a new stock drop of Yeezy sneakers at the end of the month, Kanye hit the net with a message stating he was sued.

“Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they are suing me for $250 million,” Ye said. “And they also not paying me for these shoes they are putting out that has my name on it.

“They are using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist – one of y’all favorite artists – right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”