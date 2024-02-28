In a stunning turnaround, the Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, clinching a 121-119 win despite a formidable performance from Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Trailing by 10 points with less than four minutes remaining, Cavs’ Max Strus ignited a furious comeback, sinking four consecutive 3-pointers in just 67 seconds. Strus’ heroic buzzer-beating 59-footer sealed the victory. Strus finished with 21 points, while Donovan Mitchell contributed 31.

Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer 🚨 #TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/EPtvANMNhr — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2024

The Cavs’ triumph marks a remarkable turnaround, with Strus’ rapid-fire 3s entering the record books as the fourth-shortest time for a player to make four 3-pointers in a game. Strus’ game-winning shot from beyond the mid-court line also stands as the second-longest tracked game-winner in regular-season history since 1997-98. The thrilling victory underscores the Cavaliers’ resilience and ability to seize victory from the jaws of defeat.

You can watch the final five minutes of the game below.