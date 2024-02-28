SOURCE SPORTS: Bears GM Says He Has ‘No Master Plan’ But to ‘Do Right by Justin Fields’

The Chicago Bears are currently weighing their options on their future at quarterback, but team general manager Ryan Poles says he does not have a “master plan.”

The NFL Draft combine is underway, and while Poles says he has no plan, he does want to make a decision “as quickly as possible.”

The Bears hold the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 draft, a ticket to USC star quarterback Caleb WIliams. They also have incumbent starter Justin Fields, a favorite amongst fans and his teammates.

Speaking at the Combine, Poles revealed regardless of the decision, he wants to “do right by Justin.”

“No one wants to live in gray, I know that’s uncomfortable,” Poles said, according to ESPN. “I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either. So, we will gather the information — we will move as quickly as possible, [but] we are not going to be in a rush — and see what presents itself and what’s best for the organization.”

He added, “I would love to know, but I know that’s not how the process works. Sure, before free agency would be good. Like I said, I’m also taking, if we were to do something with Justin, I want to do right by him and I know, again, living in that gray space, we would want to do something sooner rather than later.”

Poles and the Bears staff will meet with Williams this week in Indianapolis.

Last week, Justin Fields set the record on why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram. In short, he is tired of the discourse about picking him or Caleb Williams and needs a football break.

Speaking on the St. Brown Brothers podcast, Fields revealed he doesn’t take social media serious and he has no hate for the Bears.

“I still mess with the Bears, this and that,” Fields said. “I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.

“It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. And guess what? Either keep Fields, we want Fields. It’s either draft Caleb [Williams]. I’m tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”

As of right now, the Bears still own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which seemingly puts them in play to draft Caleb Williams out of USC. However, in closing meetings the Bears roster was vocal about keeping Feilds as the starting quarterback.

Fields told the St. Brown’s he still wants to stay in Chicago, stating he loves the city.