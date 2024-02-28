Former NFL powerhouse Laurence Maroney, renowned for his exceptional career with
the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, is taking his commitment to excellence
beyond the football field. Through his LM39 Foundation, Maroney is set to redefine
success by creating opportunities for youth that transcend geographical boundaries.
Hailing from St. Louis, Maroney is a living testament to the values of hard work,
ambition, discipline, and faith. Now, as the founder of the LM39 Foundation, he is on a
mission to be the mentor he wished he had while growing up. The foundation, under
Maroney’s visionary leadership, is dedicated to providing a support system that fosters
the growth, development, and leadership potential of young individuals.
At the heart of the LM39 Foundation’s transformative initiatives is the newly launched
LM39 NFL Flag Football League. More than just a sports league, LM39 is a movement
that aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes in communities.
Maroney’s league goes beyond the typical sports endeavor. It’s a platform focused on
empowering youth, addressing crucial issues such as mental health awareness,
financial literacy, and youth advocacy. The LM39 NFL Flag Football League is not just
about scoring touchdowns; it’s about actively contributing to the development of future
leaders.
Participants in the LM39 NFL Flag Football League, whether as players, coaches, or
referees, become integral contributors to a larger cause. It’s not merely about engaging
in a game; it’s about becoming a part of a community that values teamwork, dedication,
and overall personal development.
LM39 offers financial, educational, and athletic programs, coupled with essential athlete
mental health support. The foundation’s goal is to raise awareness of the unique mental
health challenges athletes face and provide them with the necessary resources and
support.
Ready to be a part of the game-changing world of LM39 NFL Flag Football? Join us at
LM39 NFL Flag Football League and become an active participant in this incredible
journey towards youth empowerment.