Jam Master Jay’s godson, Karl Jordan Jr., was found guilty of shooting and killing the famed Run-DMC member by a federal jury. In addition, Ronald Washington, a longtime friend of Jay, participated in the murder after being left out of a cocaine deal.

According to Billboard, the verdict concludes a three-week trial. Jordan and Washington were charged with Jay’s murder in 2020.

There was just one witness used in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Artie McConnell stated that the “case is not complicated.” He added, “It’s about greed, it’s about money, it’s about jealousy.”

Jordan and Washington now face a minimum of 20 years in prison.

“More than two decades after they killed Jason Mizell in his recording studio, Jordan and Washington have finally been held accountable for their cold-blooded crime driven by greed and revenge,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

Prosecutors allege Jay turned to drug dealing after Run-DMC’s popularity faded, teaming with Washington and Jordan in the deals. A third man charged, Jay Bryant, will have a separate charge later in 2024.