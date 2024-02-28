Usher is celebrating his new marriage in Thailand. The Coming Home singer hit Instagram to show off moments of their honeymoon in Bangkok.

Usher shared moments of him and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, spending time with elephants in a jungle, enjoying a boat trip, playing Monopoly, and relaxing dip in a pool.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea exchanged vows in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Super Bowl. Usher, who recently graced the cover of PEOPLE, shared exclusive images of their intimate celebration.

Advertisement

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative told PEOPLE. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

BELLAMY BREWSTER/PEOPLE

Following Usher’s electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance in Las Vegas, the duo went to Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane, for the ceremony. In the heartwarming photos, Usher is seen beaming at Goicoechea, who holds a bouquet of red peonies and white roses, perfectly complementing the romantic ambiance of the day.

You can see all of the wedding pictures below.