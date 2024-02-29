Charlamagne Tha God Says the Way Wendy Williams Spoke to People in Doc ‘Had Nothing to Do with Dementia’

Charlamagne Tha God Says the Way Wendy Williams Spoke to People in Doc ‘Had Nothing to Do with Dementia’

Charlamagne Tha God watched Lifetime’s Wendy Williams documentary and wants to set the record straight on some fan reaction. The Breakfast Club host responds to fans who believe dementia made Williams talk to others rudely. From his own experience, that’s not the case.

“That documentary was very triggering for me as someone who worked with Wendy for three years,” Charlamagne said. “I saw people saying dementia was causing her to talk to people like that. No, y’all shut the hell up. Y’all don’t know what y’all talking about that had nothing to do with dementia.

“I was looking at those moments and said, ‘there goes Wendy.'”

Advertisement

You can hear the full statement from Charlamagne Tha God below.