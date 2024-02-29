French Montana continues to drop more heat for his dedicated fans.

Just last week, the Morocco native unveiled his highly-anticipated project Mac & Cheese 5, the last installment in his mixtape series. Mac & Cheese has remained a fan favorite, and marks French Montana’s long tenure in the music industry.

Today, French returns with yet another cinematic visual, this time for his song “Too Fun.” The song name speaks for itself, but of course, French will always go the extra length of capture the moment. The official music video features Brooklyn drill collective 41, comprised of Kyle Ricch, Jenn Carter, and Tata.

“Too Fun” encapsulates drill culture at its finest, with all recording artists bringing nothing but high energy and good vibrations. In true drill fashion, the visual was shot in New York, with specific camera angles and edits emulating this staple New York genre.

Per usual, fans can expect a lot of beautiful women, money, and living the luxurious lifestyle. Watch above and turn up for the weekend!