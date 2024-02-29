The family of Jam Master Jay is speaking out after two men were found guilty of murdering the Run-DMC icon.

The family, via Jay’s son TJ Mizell, released a statement to Billboard:

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the prosecutors, law enforcement officials and all involved in bringing these individuals to justice. Their unwavering dedication has ensured a measure of accountability for the tragic loss of Jam Master Jay. As we pause to reflect, we are reminded of the profound impact and influence Jay had on countless lives. His legacy endures through his music, his spirit and the cherished memories we hold dear. We remain committed to honoring his memory and celebrating the enduring legacy he leaves behind.

To all who have supported us throughout this challenging journey, we offer our heartfelt thanks. Your love, kindness, and steadfast support have been a source of strength during our darkest moments. We ask that you continue to honor Jay’s memory through his music and the positive impact he made on the world. While the pain of our loss will always remain, we find solace in the knowledge that justice has been served. Our family believes in God’s plan and that faith is what helped provide closure for us long ago. We thank all that continue to support Jay’s legacy by honoring his life’s achievements.”

Jam Master Jay’s godson, Karl Jordan Jr., was found guilty of shooting and killing the famed Run-DMC member by a federal jury. In addition, Ronald Washington, a longtime friend of Jay, participated in the murder after being left out of a cocaine deal.

According to Billboard, the verdict concludes a three-week trial. Jordan and Washington were charged with Jay’s murder in 2020.

There was just one witness used in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Artie McConnell stated that the “case is not complicated.” He added, “It’s about greed, it’s about money, it’s about jealousy.”

Jordan and Washington now face a minimum of 20 years in prison.

“More than two decades after they killed Jason Mizell in his recording studio, Jordan and Washington have finally been held accountable for their cold-blooded crime driven by greed and revenge,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

Prosecutors allege Jay turned to drug dealing after Run-DMC’s popularity faded, teaming with Washington and Jordan in the deals. A third man charged, Jay Bryant, will have a separate charge later in 2024.