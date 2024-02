Justin Timberlake has revealed the reunion of *NSYNC. Hitting TikTok, Timberlake showed off the vinyl packaging for his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. During the video, fans noticed a track titled “Paradise,” which will bring the boy band back together.

@justintimberlake Finally got my hands the deluxe vinyls πŸ’ΏπŸ§Ύ Exctied for you guys to see these. Link in bio. ♬ original sound – Justin Timberlake

Last week, Justin Timberlake has released his latest track, “Drown,” via RCA Records. Co-written by Timberlake, Louis Bell, Henry Walter, Amy Allen, and Kenyon Dixon, and produced by Louis Bell and Cirkut, the song promises a fresh musical direction for the artist.

In addition to the new release, Timberlake has announced the European and UK leg of his highly anticipated The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature thirteen new shows across eight countries, including Poland, Germany, Belgium, the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and France.

Timberlake’s recent single and music video, “Selfish,” amassed over 57 million streams worldwide and garnered over 14 million views on YouTube. The artist also made a special musical guest appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, performing “Selfish” and “Sanctified” feat. Tobe Nwigwe.

Fans can look forward to Timberlake’s sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, scheduled for release on March 15th, promising an exciting new chapter in his musical journey.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

NORTH AMERICA – SUMMER 2024

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose β€” SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego β€” SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum β€” SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum β€” SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center β€” SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center β€” SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center β€” SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center β€” SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden β€” SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden β€” SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden β€” SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden β€” SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse β€” SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena β€” SOLD OUT

EUROPE/UK – SUMMER 2024

Fri Jul 26 – Krakow, PL – TAURON Arena KrakΓ³w– JUST ADDED

Tue Jul 30 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Aug 03 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen – JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 07 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Aug 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – JUST ADDED

Sun Aug 11 – London, UK – The O2 – JUST ADDED

Thu Aug 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome – JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle – JUST ADDED

Sun Aug 25 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Aug 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Sep 02 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Sep 04 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Sep 06 – Lyon – DΓ©cines, FR – LDLC Arena – JUST ADDED

NORTH AMERICA – FALL 2024

Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena β€” SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Dec 10 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse