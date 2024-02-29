In the latest lawsuit against Diddy, a homosexual relationship was described with details that would hint toward Meek Mill being involved. As reactions spread across social media, Meek addressed fans while engaging in back-and-forths with Andrew Tate and Akademiks.


In the lawsuit, filed by producer Rodney Jones, there was the detail, “Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED).” Included in the doc was a footnote, citing, “He is a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Two plus two equals Meek Mill.

Meek hit X with a response to Akademiks, who created a video reacting to the Mill reveal: “I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird.”

He would go on to state “the same thing they almost tricked yall with lil baby,” hinting at a homosexual rumor for the rapper.

While promoting his upcoming release, Meek continued to tear into Akademiks, citing this is the work of executives trying to hinder an independent artist.