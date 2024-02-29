In the latest lawsuit against Diddy, a homosexual relationship was described with details that would hint toward Meek Mill being involved. As reactions spread across social media, Meek addressed fans while engaging in back-and-forths with Andrew Tate and Akademiks.

In the lawsuit, filed by producer Rodney Jones, there was the detail, “Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper (REDACTED).” Included in the doc was a footnote, citing, “He is a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Two plus two equals Meek Mill.

Meek hit X with a response to Akademiks, who created a video reacting to the Mill reveal: “I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird.”

He would go on to state “the same thing they almost tricked yall with lil baby,” hinting at a homosexual rumor for the rapper.

While promoting his upcoming release, Meek continued to tear into Akademiks, citing this is the work of executives trying to hinder an independent artist.

The way you niggas coming on the sick now… I can’t wait to meet akademiks lol they know I drop tomar this they damage control this net getting too weird https://t.co/0WLuyCDhIu — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

Akademiks an alcoholic fully powered by the White man … who you think posting that on every website! They be so madddddddddddd they can’t stop its few groups! lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy …. No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

That’s why I always come around all these industry niggas with my real friends .You never catch me around anybody from the industry alone..you can’t even hold a convo without my dawgs stepping in the room it’s been that way … I can’t til yall find out I’m the illest in this shit… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

Was you sex trafficking women? Tf wrong wit you Brody https://t.co/aFRGTcpxzw — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024

This why they dropping hate campaigns…. Ima drop ever 2 weeks on they ask and use my voice over this internet glitching shit! I own this round of music also … them corny ass internet campaign not strong enough to stop this haaa pic.twitter.com/I7H1NRiSOc — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024