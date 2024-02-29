Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic Michael, based on the epic life story of Michael Jackson, has just announced who will play MJ’s iconic brothers and members of the Jackson 5.

As reported by Shadow and Act, Jermaine Jackson will be played by Jayden Harville (younger) and Jamal R. Henderson (older), Marlon Jackson will be portrayed by Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (younger) and Tre Horton (older), Tito Jackson will be played by Judah Edwards (younger) and Rhyan Hill (older) and Jackie will be played by Nathaniel Logan McIntyre (younger) and Joseph David-Jones (older).

“The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years,” says producer Graham King. “I’m thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film.”

Here’s the logline for the biopic:

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, captured by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Michael is in production now from Lionsgate and is expected to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025, to worldwide audiences.

ICYMI Jermaine’s son, Jaafar Jackson, plays his real-life uncle, with Juliano Krue Valdi as Michael in his younger years. Earlier reported cast announcements include Nia Long and first-time academy award nominee Colman Domingo. Miles Teller is also starring.

John Logan is writing and producer of King, along with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.