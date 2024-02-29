Nike introduces the Mirage V2 sneakers, a departure from the bold Mirage edition, now sporting an Ashen Slate blue/grey hue. Designed for elite basketball performance and inspired by Devin Booker’s personal style and journey, the Mirage V2 incorporates lifestyle elements.

Drawing from the desert’s mirage effect, the sneakers feature a contrasting orange tongue and insoles reminiscent of the desert sky. Available in men’s sizes, the Mirage V2 will hit Foot Locker stores and online platforms on Thursday, Feb. 29.