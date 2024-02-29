Internationally renowned artist and CACTI Hard Seltzer owner Travis Scott took center stage alongside baseball stars for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at West Palm Beach’s Spring Training ballpark, officially rebranded as CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

The ceremony before the Astros and Nationals’ Spring Training game featured Scott, Astros’ Alex Bregman, Nationals’ Josiah Gray, and baseball legends like Reggie Jackson and Jeff Bagwell. Scott, after the ribbon-cutting, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

The renaming stems from a multi-year collaboration between Scott and The Astors, integrating CACTI branding throughout the ballpark. Fans can now enjoy CACTI products at concession stands and witness the brand’s presence on signage, staff attire, and merchandise.

Scott expressed enthusiasm, stating, “With the official U.S. launch of CACTI coming, I am psyched to be partnering with the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals for CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.”

“The Houston Astros are excited for the opportunity to work with Travis Scott and the CACTI Hard Seltzer team,” said Creighton Kahoalii, Astros Senior Vice President, Affiliate Business Operations. “This collaboration supports our continued efforts to provide a great fan experience not just during Spring Training, but at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches throughout the year.”

“We are pleased to partner with CACTI Hard Seltzer and the people behind the brand to continue offering our guests a first-class experience,” said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. “This relationship will ensure that CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches remains a top entertainment destination, attracting individuals from around the area for sporting events, concerts and more.”

Since its 2017 opening, CACTI Park has been home to both clubs’ Spring Training, witnessing three World Series victories between the Astros and Nationals.