Looks like there’s another exciting movie remake coming to theaters soon. Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead, a BET+ original film, will see a theatrical run starting April 12 via Iconic Releasing. It will hit the streaming platform after the initial release.

You may or may not know, but the original dark comedy film of the same name came out in 1991 and starred Christina Applegate, Keith Coogan, and Joanna Cassidy.

The new film star Simone Joy Jones stars in the role initially played by the unforgettable Christina Applegate. The updated DTMTBD has an ensemble cast that includes Nicole Richie, June Squibb, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Jermaine Fowler, and Ms. Pat. Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy, and Tyriq Withers also star. The film is directed by Wade Allain-Marcus and from a script penned by Chuck Hayward.

Here’s the official description:

Seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell (Simone Joy Jones) can’t wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But when her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Nicole Richie). Juggling work, family, and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom.

Tyra Banks is executive producing through her SMiZE Production company. Juliet Berman, Oren Segal, Justin Nappi, and Juliana Maio serve as producers. Michael Phillips and Tova Laiter serve as senior executive producers, Ryan Huffman as executive producer, and Eric Tosstorff and Kim Coleman, who are co-producing.