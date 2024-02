Scottie Pippen is back on the train of Michael Jordan being the greatest NBA player of all time. Speaking on Australia’s Today Show, Pippen had the facts to back his answer.

“You look at the MVPs that he was able to achieve, I think it was all brought from us being successful as a team, obviously, someone’s gonna bring those accolades home. But yeah, he was the greatest player, definitely, in basketball,” Pippen said.

You can hear it from Pippen below.

Advertisement