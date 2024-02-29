Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is giving up his seat as GOP Leader in November. Taking to the Senate Floor on Wednesday, McConnell revealed that he would release his seat, creating an uproar about who will succeed him.

During his reveal on the Senate floor, 82-year-old McConnell stated it was time for “the next generation of leadership” to take place.

McConnell currently has no relationship with the presumed Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, after directly associating blame for the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Trump. According to CNN, in recent years, McConnell has been at odds with his party over additional funding for the war in Ukraine.

While aligned with Trump, McConnell helped Trump select three Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” McConnell said. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. That day arrived today.”

Within the last year, McConnell’s health became a concern after falling at a hotel in Washington, D.C. and receiving a concussion. While also freezing during speaking twice in the months following.

