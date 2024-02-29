In case you have missed it, Bitcoin is going crazy. Last month, Bitcoin passed up the $45,000 mark. Now, it is headed past $60K, following a 20% jump in just five days.

According to CNN Business, the bitcoin surge is a product of billions pouring into the cryptocurrency after the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January.

Adding to the rise is “halving,” which is a feature of bitcoin that reduces the rate of new coins in circulation every year, making the price go higher.

Conversely, investors are optimistic that halving won’t lead to a positive period and are looking to cash out on the surge. The surge has led to an impact on Coinbase.

“Some users may see a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts & may experience errors in buying or selling,” Coinbase Support wrote on Wednesday. “Our team is investigating this & will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe.”

