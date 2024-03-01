The Detroit News has confirmed that Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory will be released from federal custody in 2025 after a federa ljudge reduced his sentence by almost three years.

His scheduled release was for May 2028, however, the judge approved Meech’s request to shorten his sentence by 32 months, which was facilitated by his attorney, Brittany K. Barnett of the Buried Alive Project.

Barnett’s request for the sentence reduction harped on the revision in the United States Criminal Code, specifically section 18 582(c)(2), influenced by Amendment 821. It states that a defendant should potentially be able to deduct points off of their sentence if they have six or less infractions.

Since his incarceration, Meech has initiated the “Build More Families” campaign, which aims to redirect the BMF’s infamous past towards a more positive impact in the community.