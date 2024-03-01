Cardi B Drops New Video “Like What (Freestyle)” Directed by Offset

Cardi B is back! The superstar rapper has released a new freestyle and video, “Like What.” The single features a sample of Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch.”

The video for the new banger brings a glamorous Cardi B in a bathing suit, with fur draped across her body.

Offset directs the video and teases more music to be released with a video closing “Stay Tuned” label.

You can dive into the video below.

Are we finally getting close to a Cardi B album? Offset hopes so. Hitting Instagram, Offset praised the sophomore effort from his wife and delivered a sharp message.

“Stop being scary and drop the album, sh*t goes crazy,” Offset said.