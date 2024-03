Ahead of her solo debut at Coachella, multi-talented artist Chlöe teases her upcoming musical era with the release of “FYS,” a self-empowering anthem. Produced by Bongo ByTheWay, Go Grizzly, and Cashmere Brown, the track signifies Chlöe’s first new music offering in 2024.

“FYS” follows her debut album, “In Pieces,” which features collaborations with industry heavyweights like Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliott.

