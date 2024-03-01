Flava Flav, Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah. Norman Anderson a.k.a NORMSKI captured the Golden Age of HIP HOP.

But it didn’t stop there. Subjects of Normski’s work range from the first U.K. appearances of LL Cool J, Eric B. & Rakim and Run DMC, to N.W.A, hanging out with Ice Cube in South Central LA, visiting the pioneers of techno in Detroit and capturing the explosion, and subsequent growth, of hip hop in the U.K.

As a young, Black photographer at the time, Normski wasn’t just taking pictures, he was part of the movement itself. Normski: Man with the Golden Shutter is the FIRST book that takes his most iconic images (several of which have been featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture!) and surprising stories (it was Normski who introduced Run DMC to The Pet Shop Boys) into a glorious coffee table book that offers us a glimpse into hip hop history through his lens.

