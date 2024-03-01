Freddie Gibbs Says He Will ‘Catch Another Lawsuit’ Whenever He Sees Akademiks

Freddie Gibbs Says He Will ‘Catch Another Lawsuit’ Whenever He Sees Akademiks

The Freddie Gibbs and DJ Akademiks war wages on. On his guest appearance on ScHoolboy Q’s “oHio” from the Blue Lips album, Gangsta Gibbs threatens to slap the controversial blogger.

“Smack a n*gga in his mouth for the loot If

I ever see that pussy n*gga Akademiks I’ma catch another lawsuit” – Freddie Gibbs on “oHio”

DJ Akademiks had a rough ending to 2023 with sexual assault allegations levied on his name. Freddie Gibbs used the moment to get jabs in on his longtime enemy.

“Let the disrespect be as loud as the disrespect,” Gibbs wrote. “@Akademiks quiet as a church mouse today happy new year U rapist ass bitch.”

Advertisement

@Akademiks quiet as a church mouse today happy new year U rapist ass bitch. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) December 31, 2023

Hoe ass nigga I’mma come to court and slap U. https://t.co/X2oGUFV1OO — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 1, 2024

In case you missed it, DJ Akademiks’ ex-girlfriend accused him of sexual assault. During an Instagram Live session, the woman, Ziya Abashae, stated Ak and two of his friends allegedly committed the crime.

According to HipHopDX, a rape kit was conducted, and she shunned the claims by the controversial personality who stated she engaged in an orgy with his friends.

“For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house, and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for two years,” Abashae said. “You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not, I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”

Additional claims online feature a woman stating that Akademiks engaged in communication with her until she was 18 before he attempted to have sex with her and a video surfacing with a woman screaming in the background.

You can see it all below.

Woman alleges that she was rap3d & assaulted by DJ Akademiks & his friends. 😳 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hDzCggAtf6 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 31, 2023

Allegedly akademiks is linking & flying out underage girls & keeping in contact with girls to turn 18 to have sex with. This is a new story & their are multiple girls coming out about him making them drink to the point their unconscious & unresponsive so he can assault them pic.twitter.com/anE2QiChln — NATE (@NATERERUN) December 31, 2023

via