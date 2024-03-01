The cultural epicenter of Soho, NY, was ablaze with energy this past weekend, as the sixth edition of the Homage Awards unfolded, marking the commencement of Black History Month with a star-studded tribute to the incomparable Ralph McDaniels, affectionately known as “Uncle Ralph.”

For over four decades, Uncle Ralph has been a driving force behind the evolution of Hip Hop, initially as a revolutionary Video Director and later as a multifaceted cultural contributor. His groundbreaking achievements include the creation of the iconic hip hop video show, “Video Music Box,” in 1983, making him a trailblazer in the genre. McDaniels’ lasting legacy extends beyond music, encompassing his unwavering dedication to philanthropic educational youth programming.

Spearheaded by the Homage Award team, led by Founder Peter Paul Scott and Co-Founder Nilson Martinez, the event received overwhelming support from industry giants such as Rock The Bells, Landmark, The House of Cannabis, Parti.com, and Dr. Cloud. The gala unfolded in a mesmerizing spectacle, boasting an electric atmosphere filled with hip-hop enthusiasts, all treated to a night of celebration and recognition.

The master of ceremonies, the legendary Dj Mister Cee, steered the event with finesse, while various rap legends graced the stage organically throughout the night, joining the award recipient, Uncle Ralph, in an unforgettable celebration of Hip Hop culture.

Among the esteemed guests were notable celebrities, including Royal Flush, General Steele, Clarence “Coodie” Simons (Director), Vinnie of Naughty By Nature, Roxanne Shante, DJ Cool V, Large Professor, Al Scratch, Keith Perrin (FUBU), Andy Hilfiger, and Tuffy Questell (VMB/VJ), adding a star-studded touch to the vibrant occasion.