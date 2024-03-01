Jack Harlow announced the lineup for a two-day Gazebo Festival that will be held in his hometown of Louisville, KY, from May 25-26. The festival begins at Louisville’s Waterfront Park and features “26 acts across two stages.”

Harlow is co-headlining the event with R&B star SZA. Support acts include James Blake, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Slum Village, Majid Jordan, and more.

There’s a philanthropic component to the festival where Variety reports that a “portion of each ticket sale will go to local community organizations via the Jack Harlow Foundation, which the rapper established in 2023.”

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” in a statement from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

“We are beyond excited to support our city’s hometown hero, Jack Harlow, as he launches a new music festival at Louisville’s Waterfront Park,” from Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “In addition to great music, festival goers will get a taste of this city’s iconic attractions, renowned heritage and global culinary scene.”

Seems like a “First Class” event from Harlow.